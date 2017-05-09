Related Program: 
River to River

We Have No Idea: A Guide to the Unknown Universe

By & 23 minutes ago

What is time? Why does it always seem to move forward? Why is the earth made of matter and not of anti-matter? Are there really just three dimensions? Are we alone in the Universe? How big is the Universe? 

The short answer is, "we have no idea," and that's the point of a new book by Jorge Cham and Daniel Whiteson. During this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Cham and Whiteson about their new book We Have No Idea: A Guide to the Unknown Universe. 

“There could be a 4th dimension, a 5th dimension. There could be an 11th dimension or a 26th dimension. We could be in a 3 dimensional part of a the universe," says Whiteson. "I like to imagine going forward 500 years and reading a textbook when we have answers to these questions. Would we even be able to comprehend the answers?”

Whiteson is a professor of experimental particle physics at the University of California Irvine and a fellow of the American Physical Society. Cham is creator of the online coming Pile Higher and Deeper, known as PHD Comics. He holds a Ph.D. in robotics from Stanford. 

In writing the book, they wanted to tackle some of the most interesting existential questions we don't have answers to. Find out more about it by watching their trailer. 

Tags: 
River to River
Science

Related Content

Night Owl? It's In Your Genes.

By & & Chelsea Hoye May 8, 2017
Ed Yourdon / Flickr

Deep sleep is something that is more and more important as we age. New research shows that it's an important part of keeping a healthy memory, and that listening to pink noise might help in that process.

During this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Dr. Eric Dyken, a neurologist and director of the University of Iowa's Sleep Disorder Center. 

In addition to talking about pink noise, Dr. Dyken also talks about new research showing there is actually a gene that could determine whether you're an early riser or a night owl. 

Treating Violence as a Public Health Problem

By & May 4, 2017
Johnathon Choate / UI College of Public Health

After a spike in gun violence in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines over the last few years, the state of Iowa is moving towards approaching violence as a public health issue, following the example of cities like Baltimore.

During this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Dr. Leana Wen, health commissioner for the city of Baltimore, who has been approaching Baltimore's issues with poverty, gun violence, and addiction as public health issues, rather than criminal justice problems. 

"Life Is Tenacious": Water on Mars, Astronauts in Space, and the Possibility of Alien Life

By & Oct 6, 2015
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Mars has been receiving a lot of attention recently. In the new Ridley Scott movie, The Martian, a NASA botanist is stranded on Mars and has to rely on his own ingenuity to survive. In real life, scientists have discovered evidence of present day water on the red planet.

On this edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer sits down with astrophysicists, Steve Kawaler of Iowa State University and Jasper Halekas of the University of Iowa, along with retired NASA astronaut, Clayton Anderson, to discuss the accuracy and impact of films like The Martian.