U.S. Stealth Bombers Strike ISIS Training Camps In Libya

U.S. B-2 stealth bombers have destroyed multiple ISIS training camps in the Libyan desert Wednesday night, national security officials tell NPR.

The Pentagon said the camps housed ISIS fighters who had escaped their former stronghold in Sirte, on Libya's central coast, as NPR's Philip Ewing reports. Officials are still working to assess the impact of the strikes, but they believe some 90 people were killed.

"The Pentagon says the attack on Wednesday night was coordinated with one of the groups that hopes to become Libya's new ruling authority," Philip added. He says officials selected bombers based in Missouri, "as opposed to American units already in Europe — because they had so many targets to hit, and wanted to strike them all at once."

Libya slid into chaos since the ouster of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country is divided, and a patchwork of militias is vying for control.

The disarray has allowed militant groups such as ISIS to gain a foothold in the country. The U.S. military started attacking targets in ISIS-held Sirte last August at the request of the U.S.-backed government, as The Two-Way reported.

The U.S. launched 496 precision airstrikes during the nearly five-month operation, dubbed Odyssey Lighting, according to the U.S. African Command.

