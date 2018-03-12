Update: Sen. Majority Leader Resigns Over Video Appearing to Show Him Kissing a Lobbyist

UPDATE: 1:30pm:

Sen. Bill Dix has resigned as Majority Leader and as a state Senator, effective at 2pm today.

Senate president Jack Whitver of Knoxville released a statement saying Sen. Dix, “…made the right decision for himself and for his district, but most importantly, I believe he made the decision in the best interest of his family”.

Whitver’s statement says Senate Republicans will hold an election to fill the position of Iowa Senate Majority Leader on Wednesday.

Original story:

So far there has been no comment today from Republicans in the Iowa Senate, after a liberal-leaning blog posted pictures appearing to show their Majority Leader in a compromising position at a Des Moines bar.

The video and still shots on the Iowa Starting Line website show Sen. Bill Dix having drinks with a female lobbyist and appearing to kiss her.

The news is drawing attention because of recent events involving sexual harassment in the Senate Republican caucus.

The GOP majority recently hired a human resources manager to address sexual harassment complaints.

Typically a lawmaker in a leadership position such as Dix could have undue influence over a lobbyist who might seek the leader’s support for a bill.

Dix is a farmer from Shell Rock. He is married with three children.

Gov. Reynolds said she expects to talk to Senator Dix this afternoon. She said she is disappointed in what she is hearing.