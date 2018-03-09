Under the Golden Dome: Insurance, Licenses & Energy 3/9/2018

By 6 hours ago
  • Iowa's Capitol as the dome is undergoing maintenance.
    Iowa's Capitol as the dome is undergoing maintenance.
    John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

As President Trump imposes larger tariffs for metal, he reaffirms his opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement.  Many agricultural products from Iowa go to Canada and Mexico.  As Trump repeatedly says he's willing to start a "trade war", Gov. Reynolds is worried about a backlash.

The governor says the president's actions will have unintended consequences for Iowa farmers and manufacturers.  However, she does support making some changes to NAFTA.

Getting an individual healthcare plan in Iowa is only possible by paying a higher premium to one insurance company, but a Senate bill may change this for some.  It allows Iowa Farm Bureau and the insurance company Wellmark Blue Cross and Shield to form an association health plan.  Anyone who is a member of Farm Bureau can apply, but the plans would not be subject to the Affordable Care Act.  This means the plan could exclude a person with a preexisting condition.

Since 2013, a person wanting to teach in the state's school system needed to pass one or more Praxis Subject Assessment tests to receive a teaching license.  A House bill passes removing this requirement and has a clause making it retroactive to 2012.  Anyone who failed the test since it was administered in Iowa would be eligible to apply for a teaching license.

In the Senate, a bill passes changing state utility laws.  It's an omnibus bill with many provisions, but the one receiving the most attention is about energy efficiency programs.  Most of the senate debate revolves around how consumers are charged to these programs, and will allow them to opt out should they choose. 

 

Tags: 
Under the Golden Dome
news
2018 Legislative Session

Related Content

Under the Golden Dome: Tax Breaks, Backfills, & Prescription Monitoring 3/2/2018

By Mar 2, 2018
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jerry Foxhoven as the director of the Department of Human Resources in June.  All of the governor's appointments must be confirmed by the Senate.  These appointments first must pass a Senate committee, and when Foxhoven's appointment came up for a vote all Democrats voted against.  It passed the committee, but to be confirmed Foxhoven must be voted by two-thirds of the full Senate body.  They'll probably vote sometime in April. 

Under the Golden Dome: Shortfalls and Cuts 2/23/2018

By Feb 23, 2018
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

During Gov. Kim Reynolds' weekly press conference, she talks about the shooting in a Florida high school that killed 17 people. She reintroduces a Department of Homeland Security public campaign "If You Something, Say Something" as a result of the murders in Florida.

Under the Golden Dome: Abortion and Death Penalty 2/16/2018

By Feb 16, 2018
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

This is the final week for most bills to pass a committee and become eligible for debate in a chamber. It's known as "funnel week." Exceptions are for bills in appropriations, ways and means, government oversight, and administrative rules, which is why most budget bills are approved at the end of a session.

On this show, we focus on two bills. One that passed and one that didn't pass through the senate judiciary committee.  Both are among the most controversial bills that come before lawmakers, dealing with abortion and capital punishment.

Under the Golden Dome: Managing Opioids 2/9/2018

By Feb 9, 2018
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

The human brain has opioid receptors that process pain and pleasure.  An opioid drug like morphine, oxycodone, or Percocet is often prescribed to alleviate physical pain from a surgery or physical injury.

Opioids are addictive. In 2017, about 200 people died in Iowa from an opioid drug overdose.

On this show, two bills to help curb opioid drug abuse are moved out of subcommittees.