Two Schools Join to Educate More Cyber-Security Professionals

Iowa State University and Des Moines Area Community College are joining together to create what they call the Iowa Cyber Hub. Its aim is to increase the number of professionals working in the field of cyber-security.

ISU computer engineering professor Doug Jacobson will lead the effort known as the Iowa Cyber Hub.

“In this globally interconnected world, Iowans are not immune to these cyber-attacks," he says. "Cyber-security can only be solved with people and education. We need to grow local talent and we need to increase the cyber workforce.”

A Des Moines-based cyber security firm, Integrity, is one of the companies the two schools turned to for advice in establishing the Hub. Its president is David Nelson, Jr. He sees firsthand the growing need for workers in his industry.

“To give you an idea of how big this need is, the estimates today are that 1.5 million positions will go unfilled by the year 2020,” he says.

As part of the effort, DMACC will launch a Cyber Security Career Academy for high school students. The community college will also start a new course in cyber security whose credits can transfer to ISU.