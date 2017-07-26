Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
Morning Edition on IPR News and News/Studio One

Trump Tweets That Transgender People Banned From U.S. Military

By editor

NPR Pentagon Correspondent Tom Bowman and Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep discuss President Trump's tweets announcing the military will not allow transgender people to serve.

