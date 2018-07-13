Trump Calls His Criticism Of British Prime Minister 'Fake News'

President Trump denied criticizing British Prime Minister Theresa May on her home soil Friday, despite being quoted in an interview with a British tabloid saying she had gone "the opposite way" and ignoring advice he gave her regarding Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

In a wide ranging news conference alongside the prime minister, which followed a meeting at the May's country estate Chequers, Trump also said that immigration had been "very bad for Europe," and is changing the culture there.

Trump also said he would "absolutely firmly" bring up the issue of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, when he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. But Trump said he doubted there would be a "Perry Mason" moment in which Putin would admit wrongdoing.

