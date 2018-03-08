Transportation Equity Funding A Welcome But Temporary Boost

By 5 hours ago

Iowa schools with disproportionately high transportation costs are getting a funding boost from the state. But the one-time increase won’t get them very far.

Credit Seabamirum via flickr creative commons / https://www.flickr.com/photos/seabamirum/

The Delwood Community School District north of Davenport spends $896 per pupil on transportation. That’s among the highest in Iowa, and nearly three times the state average of $315. The district is slated to get $88,000 under a statewide school funding bill the governor signed Thursday. It's temporary for now, but Delwood Superintendent Todd Hawley says it's a step in the right direction.

“The one-time money is…I guess you really have to look at that and say what is the best bang for the buck? What can we use this for? Maybe there are things we have been putting off for a while. Like I said, the curriculum and the technology,” Hawley said.

Because it’s a one-time check, Hawley says he can’t really spend the money on a recurring expense like transportation. Instead, he wants to send that funding into the classroom.

“The new K-12 social studies standards and the science standards have come out the last…at least social studies this year and science the last three to four years. It takes an enormous amount of money to try and meet those standards,” he said.

Still, some students at Delwood, which serves preschoolers through six graders, are on buses for 45 minutes to an hour everyday. And Hawley says transportation costs show no signs of slowing down. But the district is trying to make changes to curb that spending.

"We actually have been going over to more regular gas engines and pulling away from the diesel," Hawley said. "So we're making some cost adjustments there with the different types of engines that we purchase."

He says the district has also looked at eliminating bus routes,but says it's not feasible. Even with the high costs of transportation, Hawley says enrollment is on the rise and the district is solvent. But the expenses are more of a burden for other schools in the state.

North Winneshiek Community School District spends $969 per pupil and is slated to get $152,000 under the new law. But that may be too little, too late for the northeast Iowa district. Last month, voters approved a plan to completely consolidate the school by the 2019 - 2020 school year.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill in Davenport Thursday. Under the plan, the state will spend $11.2 million dollars to offset costs in the districts that need it most.

Iowa Public Radio's past reporting on transportation disparities among school districts is available here.

Tags: 
news
2018 Legislative Session
Transportation

Related Content

Farm Bureau Health Plans Advance; Democrats Warn Buyer Beware

By Mar 7, 2018
John Pemble/IPR

Iowans who are getting health insurance through the individual marketplace under the Affordable Care Act would have a new option under a bill that passed  by a large margin  in  the Iowa Senate last night.   

Under the bill, the Iowa Farm Bureau would offer what are being called barebones health plans not subject to the rules of the ACA,  including covering pre-existing conditions and other  mandates.

That would be allowed because the plans are not insurance policies. 

Traffic Camera Ban Could Cost Local Governents More Than Ticket Revenues

By Mar 7, 2018
Matthias Ripp via flickr creative commons / https://www.flickr.com/photos/56218409@N03/

If state lawmakers go through with a plan to ban traffic cameras, local governments across Iowa could face budget cuts. The changes could be a double whammy for Sioux City.

Credit Union Members Rally Against Proposed Tax Increase

By Mar 7, 2018
credit union rally
Katarina Sostaric / IPR

Hundreds of credit union supporters rallied at the Iowa Capitol Wednesday to protest a proposed tax increase.

Senate Republicans passed a tax plan last week that would raise taxes on credit unions and lower taxes on banks, which is escalating the rivalry between the two types of financial institutions.

House Republicans Advance Religious Freedom on Campus Bill

By Mar 7, 2018
Joyce Russell/IPR

Religious groups on Iowa’s university campuses would have more freedom to choose their leaders, under a GOP-sponsored bill that advanced in the Iowa House today.

Backers say the bill will address a conflict at the University of Iowa, where a student group lost its certification after denying a leadership post to a gay student.    

Rep. Sandy Salmon (R-Janesville) calls the university’s action outrageous. 

Casey's Results Boosted by Federal Tax Cut

By Mar 7, 2018
Casey's General Stores

Ankeny-based convenience store chain Casey’s General Stores is reporting a big increase in its bottom line results for the third quarter. It had little to do with in-store sales.

The company’s earnings for the quarter climbed to nearly $193 million or $5.08 per share. This is a huge increase from the 58 cents per share from a year ago. And yet, Casey’s CEO Terry Handley says sales of prepared foods fell below expectations, and so it took action in Washington to boost the bottom line.