Tower Maintenance Overnight

The following IPR News & Studio One stations will be off-air late tonight and early Thursday morning:

KUNI 90.9 FM – Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City

KNSY 89.7 FM – Dubuque

KSUI 91.7 FM (HD-2 only*) – Iowa City, Cedar Rapids

KUNI Translator 102.1 FM – Eldridge, Quad Cities

Crews will be working overnight on the KUNI tower. For the safety of the climbers, KUNI must be off-air while work is underway.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this outage. During the outage, our web-streams, both on the IPR Mobile App and our website, will still be available.

*KSUI 91.7 FM Classical will not be affected, but the News/Studio One HD-2 channel will be silent during the outage.