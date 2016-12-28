Tony Brown takes listeners around the world

In this episode of IPR Studio One's "Java Blend," host Ben Kieffer chats with Iowa music legend and visual artist Tony Brown.

Listen to and download the free podcast below to hear Brown impressive command of a wide-range of styles from old school Blues to R&B, Soul, Ska, Reggae, Jazz, Rock, Fold, Funk and Latin flavors. Plus, here incredible stories of Brown's childhood in Waterloo, as well as his experiences abroad.

Tony Brown is a musician, songwriter, vocalist, artist, performer, music producer and arranger who has been deeply involved in the many aspects of the music business most of his life. He has performed in Europe, Africa, North and South America, Central America and The Caribbean, and considers himself a citizen of the world with roots that cut across boundaries and cultures. Tony has received international, national, regional and local awards and recognition for his music, performances, and songwriting. He feels it is an honor to be able to share the gift and inspiration of music to such a widely diverse audience.

Tony’s original LIVE SOLO performances encompass a wide range of styles from old school Blues to R&B, Soul, Ska, Reggae, Jazz, Rock, Fold, Funk and Latin flavors. His original band presentations focus on Reggae and World Music. Tony also puts together bands for special events, parties and gatherings, featuring various styles of hit music from the 1960’s, 1970’s and 1980’s. Regardless of occasion or configuration, Tony Brown’s music is high energy, high quality, uplifting and inspiring.

As part of his mission, Tony has taken his music and knowledge of musical history into the classroom and offers educational programs for all ages and academic levels. He also collaborates with other musicians on songwriting and developing professional performance skills.