Talk of Iowa

Teen Poet Shines in the Face of Adversity

1 hour ago
  • Diamond Roundtree of Cedar Rapids
    Emily Woodbury

Heading into her junior year at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Diamond Roundtree is an accomplished poet. She just recently published a collection of her poetry titled, Words from My Heart.

The collection includes a poem about how being bullied made her who she is today, another that explores her African American Heritage and many words designed to encourage, empower and inspire her readers.

Diamond Roundtree and her mother, Marcy Roundtree

In this Talk of Iowa segment, host Charity Nebbe talks with Roundtree about the messages she wants people to take away from her work, and her hopes and dreams for her future, and that of others in her generation.

“If you really want to do something, go for it,” says Roundtree. “A lot of times, people are scared of what people are going to say about them, how people are going to view them, how people are going to view their thoughts and their dreams; but if you know yourself, if you truly love yourself, if you truly know what you want to do, then go for it.”

Diamond’s mother, Marcy Roundtree, also joins the conversation.

