Tax Plan a Legislative Victory for Trump

By & 2 minutes ago
  • John Morgan / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode

Today, both houses of Congress passed a tax overhaul, and the Republicans' first major legislative victory is expected to be signed by President Trump. On this River to River, political analysts Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Tim Hagle of the University of Iowa walk through the political implications of the bill.

They also discuss the Trump administration's first national security strategy that takes a hawkish attitude toward China, and they examine how Trump sees threats to the U.S. around the world differently than former President Obama. They also give an update on the Russia investigation.

Family Leader's Vander Plaats: Investigate Sexual Misconduct Claims Involving Trump

By , & Dec 14, 2017
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

The president and CEO of the conservative advocacy group The Family Leader says Americans have a right to know if President Trump engaged in past sexual misconduct. Bob Vander Plaats says the allegations made by a number of women against the president should not be ignored simply because he says he’s innocent.

"A lot of these ladies came forth in the election, and for whatever reason, the American people said 'we're going to give the presidency to Donald Trump.' That doesn't mean their issue went away because he became president." 

Political Analysts on GOP Tax Overhaul

By & Nov 14, 2017
Gage Skidmore

President Trump returns from Asia to political turmoil. 

On this edition of River to River, political analysts Steffen Schmidt of Iowa State University and Scott Peters of the University of Iowa discuss: Republican efforts to stay focused on a tax overhaul; the House and Senate visions for tax reform and the latest effort as part of it to repeal the health insurance mandate; Jeff Sessions' testimony on Russia meetings; and the Justice Department weighing a Clinton investigation. 