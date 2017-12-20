Tax Plan a Legislative Victory for Trump

Hear this politics day show

Today, both houses of Congress passed a tax overhaul, and the Republicans' first major legislative victory is expected to be signed by President Trump. On this River to River, political analysts Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Tim Hagle of the University of Iowa walk through the political implications of the bill.

They also discuss the Trump administration's first national security strategy that takes a hawkish attitude toward China, and they examine how Trump sees threats to the U.S. around the world differently than former President Obama. They also give an update on the Russia investigation.