Support Grows for Natural Resources Tax, but Prospects Dim

  • Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio

Elected officials of both parties say there's almost no chance state lawmakers will pass a sales tax increase for soil and water conservation. That's in spite of a growing bipartisan effort from Iowa Water and Land Legacy, a coalition of conservationists, farmers and business leaders.

The organization is pushing the legislature to fund the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund. In 2010, 63 percent of Iowa voters approved a constitutional amendment creating the trust fund with a 3/8 cent sales tax if at any time the Iowa sales tax is increased.     

But Democratic Sen. Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City says there isn’t enough GOP support.

A lot of Republicans signed pledges they would never raise taxes

“I think you have a lot of incoming Republicans and existing Republicans who have signed pledges they will never raise taxes,” says Bolkcom.   “So I think even though there's been a good advocacy effort to try and encourage us to move forward on that I think the prospects for that are kind of dim.”

Even when the Democrats controlled the Senate they never passed it

Gov. Branstad also gives little hope that lawmakers will approve a tax increase this year.

“Even when the Democrats controlled the Senate they never passed it,” says Branstad.  “I certainly don't expect the Republicans to do it.”

Backers of the natural resources fund point to a similar constitutionally-mandated program in Minnesota where state lottery proceeds have contributed half a billion dollars for natural resources since 1991.

