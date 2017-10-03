Related Programs: Morning EditionMorning Edition on IPR News and News/Studio One State Department Expels 15 Cuban Diplomats By Michele Kelemen • 2 hours ago Related Programs: Morning EditionMorning Edition on IPR News and News/Studio One TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on October 3, 2017 11:12 am The State Department is ordering the Cuban embassy in Washington to downsize, expelling 15 Cuban officials. They have 7 days to leave.Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+Email