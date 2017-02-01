Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Spy Cameras Highlight a Day in the Life of a Chimpanzee

By & 30 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa
  • A chimpanzee playing with a genet kitten
    A chimpanzee playing with a genet kitten
    John Downer Productions Ltd. / BBC

Chimpanzees are human's closest living animal relatives. They share 99 percent of human DNA and quite a bit of behavior, both positive and negative.

On this Talk of Iowa segment, Charity Nebbe speaks with primatologist and anthropology professor at Iowa State University, Jill Pruetz. For the last sixteen years she has studied the lives of Savanna chimpanzees in Fongoli, Senegal, and these chimps are featured in the new BBC series, Spy in the Wild, premiering tonight at 7 p.m. CST on Iowa Public Television.

Pruetz gives a preview of the chimp behavior the spy cameras caught for the series, and she discusses the findings of her recently published paper on the lethal aggression between chimps, highlighted by the killing of the Fongoli chimp's former alpha leader.

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
nature
Animal Science

Related Content

Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are?

By & May 3, 2016
Jill Pruetz

Through observation and carefully controlled study, human understanding of the behavior and intelligence of other creatures has grown exponentially over the last 40 years. Yet, there’s still so much unknown.

In his new book, aptly titled, primatologist Frans de Waal addresses the provocative question, Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are? Charity Nebbe talks with De Waal about the extent of human understanding and how animal intelligence is studied during this Talk of Iowa interview. 

Iowa Proposals on Animal Abuse Law and Turtle Trapping Limits

By & Aug 8, 2016
Douglas Mills

Iowa has the second worst animal protection laws of all 50 U.S. states, a point highlighted by a recent case where a groomer kicked a corgi at the Creature Comfort Veterinary Center in Iowa City, causing multiple rib fractures and bruising of the lungs. 

The groomer, 22-year-old Lucas Van Orden V, told police he kicked the dog while grooming it, and he was initially charged with animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor. Since the initial charge, Johnson County Attorney's Office prosecutors added the charge of an aggravated misdemeanor.

Animal Heroes and Odd Couples

By & Jul 23, 2015
Courtesy of Lauren Hanna

When Solon resident Lauren Hanna first saw her dog Clifford taking care of a blind rooster named Hedwig, she didn't believe it; but the two became fast friends.

"Hedwig will get lost out in the yard," Hanna says. "After a night when an animal attacked Hedwig and pulled some of his tail feathers out, Clifford took him under his wing."

"To see it be this ongoing relationship is amazing."