Special State Senate Election in Scott County

By 3 hours ago
  • Map of the State Senate District 45.
Voters in parts of Scott County have until tomorrow to cast their ballot in the special election for state senate seat in District 45.  The seat in western Davenport and all of the city of Buffalo has been vacant since September, after the death of longtime Senator Joe Seng.

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz acknowledges that while two days after Christmas isn't the most opportune time to head to the polls, she encourages people to still turn in a ballot.

"People have fought for us to have the right to vote," says Mortiz. "Don't become apathetic." 

Also, voters who have lost their absentee ballot during the chaos of the holidays can still vote. 

"Some people that have gotten them, might perhaps have misplaced them because it’s Christmas," says Moritz. "When they go to their polling location they can just say, 'Hey, I lost my ballot' they’ll call our office, we’ll verify, and then we’ll go ahead and dismiss the first ballot and issue them the second one."

Anyone who still has an absentee ballot shouldn't mail it at this point.  Instead, voters should deliver these forms in person. 

Just like regular elections, voters in special elections can take advantage of same-day registration. Polls are open tomorrow from 7:00 in the morning until 9:00 at night. 

Voting
news
2016 Elections

Des Moines Woman Says She Voted Twice For Trump Because "The Polls Are Rigged"

By Oct 28, 2016
Flickr / Joe Hall

A Des Moines woman has been charged with Election Misconduct, a Class D felony, after allegedly voting twice for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. Terri Rote says she was afraid her first ballot for Trump would be changed to a vote for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"I wasn't planning on doing it twice, it was a spur of the moment," says Rote.* "The polls are rigged."

But Polk County Attorney John Sarcone says voter fraud in Iowa is very rare, which is evidence that Iowa’s election system is secure.

Constitutional Amendment Proposed To Restore Felon Voting Rights

By Oct 25, 2016
Sarah Boden/IPR

A new group is advocating for legislation to restore the voting rights of Iowa felons. The Coalition for Fair Restoration of Voting Rights comprises 17 groups, including the ACLU of Iowa, and the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP.

The long-term goal is a constitutional amendment that ends felony disenfranchisement from the ballot box. But the coalition is also proposing legislation for the next session that allows people with less serious felonies to vote.