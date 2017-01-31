SOI Presents: wcfsymphony's "Four Seasons I"

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa broadcast on February 5th at 4 p.m. and February 6th at 7 p.m. features the wcfsymphony’s “Four Seasons I” concert. The orchestra performs Summer and Autumn from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, as well as German composer Max Richter’s versions of the pieces.
Vivaldi’s classic is paired with a fabulous contemporary rendition of the same piece, both performed by Iowa’s finest violinists, Dr. Ross Monroe Winter and Anita Tucker. Please tune in on Sunday, February 6th at 4 p.m. and again on Monday, February 7th at 7 p.m. for this Symphonies of Iowa broadcast!
PROGRAM
VIVALDI Summer and Autumn from The Four Seasons
RICHTER The Four Seasons Recomposed: Summer & Autumn
FEATURING
Ross Winter, violin
Anita Tucker, violin
(Concert recorded Oct. 8, 2016)
Antonio Vivaldi – Sonnets for the Four Seasons
Summer
“Allegro non molto”
Beneath the blazing sun’s relentless heat men and
flocks are sweltering, pines are scorched.
We hear the cuckoo’s voice; then sweet songs of the
turtle dove and finch are heard.
Soft breezes stir the air…but threatening north winds
sweep them suddenly aside.
The shepherd trembles, fearful of a violent storm and
what may lie ahead.
“Adagio e piano – Presto e forte”
His limbs are now awakened from their repose by fear
of lightning’s flash and thunder’s roar, as gnats and
flies buzz furiously around.
“Presto”
Alas, his worst fears were justified, as the heavens
roar and great hailstones beat down upon the proudly
standing corn.
Autumn
“Allegro”
With song and dance, the peasant celebrates the
harvest safely gathered in.
The cup of Bacchus flows freely, and revelers find their
relief in deep slumber.
“Adagio molto”
The singing and dancing die away as cooling breezes
fan the pleasant air, inviting all to sleep without a care.
“Allegro”
The hunters emerge at dawn, ready for the chase
with horns and dogs and cries.
Their quarry flees while they give chase.
Terrified and wounded, the prey struggles on, but,
harried, dies.