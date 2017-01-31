SOI Presents: wcfsymphony's "Four Seasons I"

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa broadcast on February 5th at 4 p.m. and February 6th at 7 p.m. features the wcfsymphony’s “Four Seasons I” concert. The orchestra performs Summer and Autumn from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, as well as German composer Max Richter’s versions of the pieces.

Vivaldi’s classic is paired with a fabulous contemporary rendition of the same piece, both performed by Iowa’s finest violinists, Dr. Ross Monroe Winter and Anita Tucker. Please tune in on Sunday, February 6th at 4 p.m. and again on Monday, February 7th at 7 p.m. for this Symphonies of Iowa broadcast!

PROGRAM

VIVALDI Summer and Autumn from The Four Seasons

RICHTER The Four Seasons Recomposed: Summer & Autumn

FEATURING

Ross Winter, violin

Anita Tucker, violin

(Concert recorded Oct. 8, 2016)

Antonio Vivaldi – Sonnets for the Four Seasons

Summer

“Allegro non molto”

Beneath the blazing sun’s relentless heat men and

flocks are sweltering, pines are scorched.

We hear the cuckoo’s voice; then sweet songs of the

turtle dove and finch are heard.

Soft breezes stir the air…but threatening north winds

sweep them suddenly aside.

The shepherd trembles, fearful of a violent storm and

what may lie ahead.

“Adagio e piano – Presto e forte”

His limbs are now awakened from their repose by fear

of lightning’s flash and thunder’s roar, as gnats and

flies buzz furiously around.

“Presto”

Alas, his worst fears were justified, as the heavens

roar and great hailstones beat down upon the proudly

standing corn.

Autumn

“Allegro”

With song and dance, the peasant celebrates the

harvest safely gathered in.

The cup of Bacchus flows freely, and revelers find their

relief in deep slumber.

“Adagio molto”

The singing and dancing die away as cooling breezes

fan the pleasant air, inviting all to sleep without a care.

“Allegro”

The hunters emerge at dawn, ready for the chase

with horns and dogs and cries.

Their quarry flees while they give chase.

Terrified and wounded, the prey struggles on, but,

harried, dies.