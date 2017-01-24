SOI Presents: Orchestra Iowa’s “Pastoral Beethoven”

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa broadcast on January 29th at 4 p.m. and January 30th at 7 p.m. features Orchestra Iowa’s “Pastoral Beethoven” concert. The orchestra performs works by Mendelssohn and Mozart, as well as Beethoven’s expressive “Pastoral” Symphony.

Orchestra Iowa’s 95th Season opened with a program of symphonic masterpieces that have been the sources of audience delight for centuries. Mendelssohn’s impressions of the Italian landscape inspired his popular Symphony No. 4, and Beethoven’s expression of bird calls, scenic palettes, and calming streams served as the inspiration for his Symphony No. 6, also known as the “Pastoral” Symphony. This concert features Orchestra Iowa’s principal French horn, Charles “Andy” Harris, as soloist performing Mozart’s complex and endearing Horn Concerto No. 4. Please tune in on Sunday, January 29th at 4 p.m. and again on Monday, January 30th at 7 p.m. for this Symphonies of Iowa broadcast!

PROGRAM

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 4, "The Italian"

MOZART Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-flat Major, K.495

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral”

FEATURING

Charles “Andy” Harris, horn

Timothy Hankewich, Music Director & Conductor

(Concert recorded Oct. 14-15, 2016)