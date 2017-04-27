SOI Presents: OI's "Cross Currents in American Music"

Jazz and classical artist, Branford Marsalis, of the famed Marsalis musical family, has established a career as a performer of international renown, equally at home in both concert halls and jazz clubs. Growing up in the rich environment of New Orleans as the oldest son of pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis, Branford was drawn to music along with siblings Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason. His first instrument, the clarinet, gave way to the alto and then the tenor and soprano saxophones when the teenage Branford began working in local bands. Marsalis found success in the musical world and has won numerous awards, including three Grammys and (together with his father and brothers) his citation as a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts. He has become increasingly sought after as a featured soloist with such acclaimed orchestras as the Chicago, Detroit, Düsseldorf, and North Carolina Symphonies and the Boston Pops. His growing repertoire includes compositions by Debussy, Glazunov, Ibert, Mahler, Milhaud, Rorem and Vaughn Williams.

This weekend, hear Orchestra Iowa perform Ellington’s Three Black Kings and Copland’s majestic 3rd Symphony under the direction of Timothy Hankewich. Due to contractual agreements, Orchestra Iowa did not receive rights for Iowa Public Radio to broadcast Branford Marsalis’s performances with Orchestra Iowa. Listen to an exclusive IPR interview with Branford and to Branford Marsalis performing Milhaud’s Scaramouche, Suite for Saxophone and Orchestra and two movements of Ibert’s Concertino da camera for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra from his Sony recording called “Creation” on Sunday, April 30th at 4 p.m. and again on Monday, May 1st at 7 p.m. on IPR’s Symphonies of Iowa!