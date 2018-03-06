SOI Presents: DMSO's "Ritual Fire Dance"

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa features the Des Moines Symphony’s “Ritual Fire Dance “concert. The performance includes works by Ravel, Rodrigo, and Falla.

Andalusian melodies and rhythms combine with folk inspiration and magic tales in this Spanish-flavored concert featuring the internationally acclaimed Siudy Flamenco Dance Theater. First, listen to the spirited and virtuosic Alborada del gracioso. Next, guitarist Jose Luis de la Paz joins the Symphony to play Rodrigo’s beautiful, passionate Concierto de Aranjuez. Finally, Falla’s flamenco-inspired masterpiece El amor brujo (Love, the Magician) comes to rhythmic, vivid life in the Iowa premiere of the one-act ballet featuring Venezuelan dancer Siudy Garrido and members of her electrifying flamenco dance company. Don’t miss this broadcast of IPR’s Symphonies of Iowa on Sunday, March 11th at 4 p.m. and again on Monday, March 12th at 7 p.m.!

PROGRAM

RAVEL Alborada del gracioso

RODRIGO Concierto de Aranjuez (with Jose Luis de la Paz, guitar)

FALLA El amor brujo (Love, the Magician)