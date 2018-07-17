SOI Encore Presents: wcfsymphony's "Gary Kelley's Nachtmusik"

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa features wcfsymphony’s “Gary Kelley’s Nachtmusik” concert. The Halloween-themed performance includes works by Gustav Mahler, Ferruccio Busoni, Hector Berlioz, Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonín Dvořák, and Charles Gounod.

wcfsymphony performs scary tunes by some of classical music’s most famous composers. The concert also includes a newly-illustrated horror story by Iowa native and Illustrators Hall of Fame inductee Gary Kelley. A member of the prestigious Society of Illustrators, Gary Kelley received his degree in art from the University of Northern Iowa. “Kelley is a sought after artist whose clients have included Time Magazine, Atlantic Monthly, Rolling Stone, and The New Yorker.” Don’t miss this bone-chilling broadcast of IPR’s Symphonies of Iowa on Sunday, July 22nd at 4 p.m.!

PROGRAM

GUSTAV MAHLER Symphony no. 7, Nachtmusik

FERRUCCIO BUSONI Cortege from Doktor Faustus

HECTOR BERLIOZ Symphonie Fantastique – March to the Scaffold

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH Toccata and Fugue in d

ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK The Noon Witch

CHARLES GOUNOD Funeral March of a Marionette