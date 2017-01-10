SOI Encore: Orchestra Iowa's "A Hero's Life"

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast features Orchestra Iowa’s “A Hero’s Life” concert. The orchestra performs works by Sibelius, Wagner, Dvorak, and Richard Strauss.

Strauss’ breathtaking Ein Heldenleben chronicles the life and loves of a hero (presumably the composer himself) and is regarded as the pinnacle of his orchestral writing. The remainder of the pieces on the program pay tribute to various mythic legends, including Dvorak’s final orchestral work. Like the Strauss, Dvorak’s A Hero’s Song places the artist in the role of the ultimate hero. Tune in on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 7 p.m. for this Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast!

PROGRAM

SIBELIUS Lemminkïnen’s Return

WAGNER Siegfried’s Funeral March from Götterdämmerung

DVORAK A Hero’s Song

R. STRAUSS Ein Heldenleben

FEATURING

Timothy Hankewich, Music Director & Conductor