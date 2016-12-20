SOI Encore: Orchestra Iowa Chamber's "Tricksters and Troubadours"

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast features the Orchestra Iowa Chamber Players’ “Tricksters & Troubadours” concert. The musicians performed three duo compositions by Koetsier, Ginastera, and Vivaldi, as well as chamber works by Milhaud, Wuorinen, and Strauss.
The first half of the program includes virtuosic works such as Vivaldi’s Sonata for Bassoon and Harp and Ginastera’s Duo for Flute and Oboe, written to showcase the musicianship of chamber players. The second half features exciting chamber pieces depicting the adventures of medieval tricksters and pranksters. Tune in on Monday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. for this Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast!
PROGRAM
KOETSIER Sonata for Horn and Harp, Op. 94
GINASTERA Duo for Flute and Oboe, Op. 13
VIVALDI Sonata for Bassoon and Harp in A Minor, RV 44
MILHAUD La Cheminée du Roi René (The Fireplace of King René), Op. 205
WUORINEN Bearbeitung über das Glogauer Liederbuch
R. STRAUSS arr. HASENÖHRL Till Eulenspiegel – Einmal anders!
FEATURING
Dawn Gingrich, Violin
Timothy Weddle, Bass
Tom Maples, Cello
Jane Walker, Flute
David Hempel, Oboe
Matthew Ransom, Bassoon
Christine Bellomy, Clarinet
Andy Harris, Horn
Gretchen Brumwell, Harp
Lisa Wissenberg, Bass Clarinet
(Concert recorded May 13-15, 2016)