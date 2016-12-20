SOI Encore: Orchestra Iowa Chamber's "Tricksters and Troubadours"

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast features the Orchestra Iowa Chamber Players’ “Tricksters & Troubadours” concert. The musicians performed three duo compositions by Koetsier, Ginastera, and Vivaldi, as well as chamber works by Milhaud, Wuorinen, and Strauss.

The first half of the program includes virtuosic works such as Vivaldi’s Sonata for Bassoon and Harp and Ginastera’s Duo for Flute and Oboe, written to showcase the musicianship of chamber players. The second half features exciting chamber pieces depicting the adventures of medieval tricksters and pranksters. Tune in on Monday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. for this Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast!

PROGRAM

KOETSIER Sonata for Horn and Harp, Op. 94

GINASTERA Duo for Flute and Oboe, Op. 13

VIVALDI Sonata for Bassoon and Harp in A Minor, RV 44

MILHAUD La Cheminée du Roi René (The Fireplace of King René), Op. 205

WUORINEN Bearbeitung über das Glogauer Liederbuch

R. STRAUSS arr. HASENÖHRL Till Eulenspiegel – Einmal anders!

FEATURING

Dawn Gingrich, Violin

Timothy Weddle, Bass

Tom Maples, Cello

Jane Walker, Flute

David Hempel, Oboe

Matthew Ransom, Bassoon

Christine Bellomy, Clarinet

Andy Harris, Horn

Gretchen Brumwell, Harp

Lisa Wissenberg, Bass Clarinet

(Concert recorded May 13-15, 2016)