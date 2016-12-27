SOI Encore: DSO's "Symphonic Fantasies"

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast features the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s “Symphonic Fantasies” concert. The program showcases works by Iowa composer Amy Dunker, Rachmaninoff, and Berlioz and spotlights Russian piano virtuoso Natasha Paremski.

Clarke University Professor Dr. Amy Dunker’s piece Imagine Dragons is a dramatic fanfare opener for the program. Rachmaninoff’s 2nd Piano Concerto showcases Ms. Paremski’s brilliant technique and consummate musicianship and brings out the many colors of the orchestra as well as the piano. The concert concludes with Berlioz’s dazzling masterpiece Symphonie fantastique. Tune in on Monday, January 2, 2017 at 7 p.m. for this Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast!

Program

DUNKER Imagine Dragons

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor

BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

Featuring

Natasha Paremski, piano

William Intriligator, Music Director & Conductor