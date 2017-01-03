SOI Encore: DMSO's "All Tchaikovsky"

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast features the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra’s “Season Finale – All Tchaikovsky” concert. The orchestra performs three monumental works by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
The symphony’s Season Finale opens with the full dynamic force of the orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s riveting and festive Capriccio Italien. The brilliant, young violinist Simone Porter’s playing has been described as “dynamic” and “impassioned.” She makes her Des Moines debut in the famous and romantic Violin Concerto in D Major. The program concludes with the composer’s triumphant Symphony No. 5. Tune in on Sunday, July 3 at 4 p.m. and again on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 7 p.m. for this Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast!
PROGRAM
TCHAIKOVSKY Capriccio Italien
TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5
FEATURING
Simone Porter, Violin
Joseph Giunta, Music Director & Conductor