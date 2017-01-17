SOI 2017 Season Opens with Des Moines Symphony's "Beethoven’s Ode to Joy!"

IPR’s Symphonies of Iowa is back for the New Year! The season kicks off with the Des Moines Symphony presenting their season debut concert “Beethoven’s Ode to Joy!” under Joseph Giunta with The Drake Choir, the Simpson College Chamber Singers, and the Des Moines Vocal Arts Ensemble. Soloists include flutist Kayla Burggraf, violinist Jonathan Sturm, Gregory Hand at the harpsichord, soprano Mary Ellen Giunta, alto Mary Creswell, tenor Scott Ramsay, and bass Dashon Burton.

Along with Beethoven’s triumphant Ode to Joy, the program includes Rossini’s William Tell Overture and the Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5. Tune in on Sunday, January 22nd at 4 p.m. and again on Monday, January 23rd at 7 p.m. for our first Symphonies of Iowa broadcasts of 2017!

