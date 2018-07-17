Six-on-Six The Musical heads to Urbandale

Coming soon to the Urbandale Community Theater is Robert John Ford’s Six-on-Six The Musical!

Join IPR’s Jacqueline Halbloom on Friday, July 27th at noon to hear an interview with Robert John Ford.

Six-on-Six The Musical “celebrates the rich tradition of six-on-six girl’s high school basketball in Iowa – its glorious history, unique rules, phenomenal popularity, colorful personalities, and the Title IX legal controversy that ultimately resulted in the game’s demise 25 years ago.” The musical features the proponents and the opponents of the game, and of course a dash of young love. This 2018 show celebrates the 25th anniversary of the last six-on-six game played in Iowa. Tickets for seven performances are available August 3-12.

The book, music, and lyrics for Six-on-Six The Musical were written by Robert John Ford, Iowa playwright and composer. Robert John Ford is also the founder of Epic Stage Productions, a theatre production company which “promotes Midwest theatre artists and their works.” He has self-produced his work and the work of others using his own company. Additionally, seven of his plays and musicals have been produced by theatre companies throughout the US, Canada, and the UK.

For more information visit http://urbandaletheatre.com/