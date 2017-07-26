A Russian Violin Virtuoso

Russian violinist Vadim Gluzman has been praised for his technical proficiency along with his power and passion. Gluzman joins the Des Moines Symphony as he offers a thrilling performance of Brahms’s virtuosic Violin Concerto in this week’s Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast. Born in the former Soviet Union, Gluzman studied with several renowned teachers there before moving to Israel and eventually the United States to attend the Juilliard School. He is now an established solo artist who appears regularly with major orchestras and has produced a striking catalog of award-winning recordings. He plays the legendary 1690 “ex-Leopold Auer” Stradivari violin on extended loan to him through the generosity of the Stradivari Society of Chicago.

The Des Moines Symphony’s “Masterworks II: A Germany Rhapsody” concert also features Wagner’s impassioned Flying Dutchman Overture and the colorful music of Richard Strauss. Mozart’s sparkling “Haffner” Symphony rounds out the program. Please tune in on Monday, July 31st at 7 p.m. for this Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast!

PROGRAM

WAGNER Overture to The Flying Dutchman

BRAHMS Violin Concerto

MOZART Symphony No. 35 “Haffner”

R. STRAUSS Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks

FEATURING

Vadim Gluzman, violin

Joseph Giunta, Music Director and Conductor

(Concert recorded Oct. 29-30, 2016)