Reynolds Deplores Vegas Shooting, Declines Gun Control Discussion

Gov. Kim Reynolds today lamented the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history that occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday, leaving at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

“Nobody wants to wake up at five in the morning and read the news we all got up to this morning,” Reynolds said, beginning her weekly news conference. “I was sickened by the horrific act.”

Let us show our gratitude to our first responders. -Sen. Joni Ernst

Reynolds was asked if she would be proposing new gun control initiatives in light of the shooting.

“There will be time for that later,” she replied. “Right now we need to keep the families and victims in our thoughts and prayers and focus on the people."

“They’re going to be evaluating the horrific incident that took place,” Reynolds added. “There will be time to take a look at what happened and what's behind it.”

Viewing footage of the scene, Reynolds said she found it remarkable how men and women stepped up to care for the injured.

Words alone are not enough. -Rep. Dave Loebsack

She expressed support for Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval as officials investigate the shooting.

Other Iowa elected officials also released statements on the shootings.

“We must take time to honor the victims, but words alone are not enough,” said 2nd District Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack. “We must come together and work towards ending these heinous acts.”

“As we learn more about what happened in the days ahead, let us come together and show our gratitude to our first responders and the other unsung heroes who put their lives on the line for others,” said Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

Reynolds said that state emergency management officials are constantly preparing for similar incidents, but she questioned whether the state can ever be completely prepared.

“They’re doing their best job every day to make sure they’re keeping communities safe and secure,” Reynolds said.