Republican Lawmakers Look To Stop Fetal Tissue Research

By 28 minutes ago
  • Immunofluorescent HEK 293 cells.
    Immunofluorescent HEK 293 cells.
    WIKICOMMONS / Iznewton

Legislation that bans the transfer or receipt of fetal tissues has passed out of subcommittee in the Iowa state Senate. Federal law already makes it illegal to sell fetal tissues for profit, but supporters of the bill say they don’t want aborted fetuses used in research.  

Iowa’s Board of Regents, the governing body of the state’s public colleges and universities, is one of several opponents of this legislation due to its impact on research. Keith Saunders, the board's state relations officer, says if the bill becomes law, university scientists would have to stop work on a more than 40-year-old line of human embryonic kidney cells known as HEK-293.

"These cells make it possible to potentially edit genes and give us potential cure for many life-threatening diseases," says Saunders. "This bill bans the possession from any fetal tissue, and would prevent us from using these cells in the future."

Republican state Sen. Jack Chapman of Adel, the subcommittee's chair, says he’d consider an exception for already-established fetal cell lines like HEK-293. 

Iowa City pulmonologist Dr. Alan Moy also testified at the hearing. Moy told the subcommittee he opposes abortion, and is a founder of the Cellular Engineering Technologies, which specializes in cell research, tissue engineering and cancer biology.

He says by and large, the field of biotechnology is moving away from the use of fetal and embryonic tissue.

"It is moving toward more quality control tissue, and that tissue, that type of cell is called the induced pluripotent stem cell," he says. "This is a technology that basically provides an embryonic-like stem cell, but it doesn’t require destruction of an embryo. It doesn’t require an embryo at all."

Moy says there are experiments in which there is no replacement for HEK-293, such as the case with vaccine research. 

The bill next goes before the entire Senate Human Resources Committee. 

Tags: 
abortion
news
2017 Legislative Session

Related Content

Senate Votes to Defund Planned Parenthood in Bitter Debate

By Feb 2, 2017
Joyce Russell/IPR

After more than two hours of contentious debate, the Iowa Senate has voted to eliminate state funding for health care facilities which provide abortion.    Planned Parenthood is the biggest target of the bill, and its supporters in the Senate waged a vigorous fight.    Republican lawmakers say they have an anti-abortion mandate from Iowa voters.     

The bill throws out the $3 million family planning program which served 12,000 Iowans on Medicaid last year. 

Most of that was federal money.

Bill To Defund Planned Parenthood Passes Out of Committee

By Jan 31, 2017
Sarah Boden/IPR

A bill taking away federal family planning funding from organizations that provide abortions in Iowa has passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee by an eight-to-five vote along party lines.  The legislation turns down a total of $2.9 million federal dollars received via the Iowa Family Planning Network (IFPN) waiver. 

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, Iowa's largest abortion provider, stands to lose roughly $1 million in funding. Based on tax documents, this is about five percent of the organization's annual revenue. 

Iowa’s Republican Lawmakers A Step Closer To Defunding Planned Parenthood

By Jan 24, 2017
Sarah Boden/IPR

Iowa’s Republican lawmakers are a step closer to defunding the state’s Planned Parenthood clinics. A bill to instead fund organizations that don’t provide abortion services passed out of a state senate subcommittee today.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland supporters crammed into the meeting to voice their objection to the legislation. The hallway behind the senate chamber held those who couldn’t fit into the hearing room, with their chants of "Women's Rights! Women's Rights" carrying into the room.