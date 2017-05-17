Rep. Todd Prichard Announces Run for Governor

By 1 minute ago
  • todd prichard
    Rep. Todd Prichard announces his run for governor on the roof of the Cedar Rapids Public Library Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
    Katarina Sostaric / IPR

Iowa Rep. Todd Prichard of Charles City announced Tuesday he is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

Prichard is a veteran and a lawyer. He says he wants to help "forgotten Iowans" by offering free community college to all Iowans, expanding access to health care and raising wages.

Prichard says he can appeal to urban and rural voters because he grew up in Davenport and now lives in a small town.

"What I bring to the table in this race is somebody who understands the issues of everyday Iowans and what they’re fighting and dealing with day in and day out, whether it’s urban or rural," Prichard says.

Other Democrats seeking the nomination in 2018 are former party chairwoman Andy McGuire, Des Moines State Sen. Nate Boulton, Polk County Conservation Director Rich Leopold and activist Jon Neiderbach.

