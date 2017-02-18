Remembering Executive Order that Led to Incarceration of 112,000 Japanese-Americans

Listen to the entire episode of this week's News Buzz - River to River

Sunday marks the 75th anniversary of the executive order by President Roosevelt that incarcerated 112,000 American residents of Japanese descent.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Mark Kende, the director of the Constitutional Law Center at Drake University, to discuss the implications of the 1941 order and a related SCOTUS ruling that may have impact in future court rulings on President Trump’s travel ban.

Other interviews during the hour: IPR statehouse correspondent Joyce Russell; ISU economist Dave Swenson; Luke Runyon of Harvest Public Media; Dr. Andy Peterson of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics; and Elwynn Taylor, climatologist, ag meteorologist, and professor at ISU.