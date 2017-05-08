Regents Consider Tuition Increases for Upcoming School Year

By 37 seconds ago

The University of Iowa campus in Iowa City
Credit Vladimir Kulikov / Wikimedia Commons

The Iowa Board of Regents heard from university and student leaders Monday in the first of two meetings to consider additional tuition hikes at the state’s public universities. 

The regents are proposing raising undergraduate tuition by a total of $358 for the next school year. 

At the University of Iowa, the total increase for nonresident students would be $1,764. 

The regents approved a smaller tuition hike at the end of last year. They are proposing an additional increase to make up for cuts to state appropriations for the three public universities.

Some university and student leaders say they understand this is the result of reduced state funding, but they do not want last-minute tuition hikes to become the norm.

University of Iowa Student Government President Jacob Simpson called on the regents to develop a realistic five-year plan for tuition.

"By acting now, you will ensure that tuition changes are predictable, all students are included in decisions about how their money is spent, and that our financial aid program supports the students most in need at our public universities," Simpson said.

He also asked the board to stop "punishing" nonresident students with bigger tuition increases.

University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook said even with the increase, it will be a challenge to keep providing the same services with fewer resources.

"The 3 percent increase that we have put forward in both undergraduate and graduate, resident and nonresident [tuition], will not completely cover either our increases in inflationary costs or the decreases in our other revenue," Nook said.  

The Board of Regents will vote on the proposal to raise tuition at its next meeting in June.

Tags: 
news
Education
Board of Regents
University of Iowa
Iowa State University
University of Northern Iowa

