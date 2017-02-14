Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Is Redistricting Polarizing America?

By & 21 minutes ago

Redistricting happens after each U.S. Census. Iowa lost one congressional district in 2013 based on the results of the 2010 Census; before that, Iowa had five districts. Today, we have four. 

During this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with David Daley, former editor-in-chief of Salon magazine who has written about redistricting, and Tracy Osborn, an associate professor of political science and director of the Politics and Policy Program at the University of Iowa. 

According to Daley, Iowa's redistricting process is "a unicorn" in that it's a non-partisan process. 

"These lines are really the building blocks of our democracy," says Daley. "If they get used for partisan politics, it twists the will of the voters." 

Both Daley and Osborn will be part of a panel discussion on Wednesday, January 15 at the University of Iowa. 

Tags: 
River to River
Politics

Related Content

Musings from Two Former Congressmen on Today's Political Climate

By & Jan 25, 2017
Kevin Burkett

Politics in the U.S. haven’t always been as bitterly partisan as they seem today – at least according to former Republican Congressman Jim Ross Lightfoot, who served in the U.S. House from 1985 to 1997.

“[Democratic Rep. Dave Nagle] and I tried to be the grease that was in the gears that made the thing work, and now both parties are trying to be the sand in the gears to shut it down,” he says. “We had a much more bipartisan approach to things. There was a lot more comedy and comradeship than you see there today.”

What Went Right (and Wrong) in 2016's Election Polling

By & Jan 30, 2017
Andrew Malone / Flickr

Nate Silver calls Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., a polling firm based in West Des Moines, “America’s Best Pollster in Politics."

All that has happened relating to the November election seems long ago, but now that the dust has settled on that surprise outcome, Selzer says many underestimated the dissatisfied mood of the electorate.