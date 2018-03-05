Recent Bills Passed in the Senate Look Unlikely

By & 23 minutes ago
  • John Pemble / IPR file

IPR's Morning Edition Host Clay Masters checks in with Statehouse Correspondent Joyce Russell to talk about what's happened in the legislature and what to expect in the week ahead. 

Don’t call the Senate tax cut bill enormous. Don’t count on it becoming law. “We’re not supposed to use loaded terms like enormous,” Russell says about the largest tax cut bill proposed in state history that passed the Iowa Senate last week. Democrats are concerned with both the Senate bill and the House bill that works off the governor’s plan. The Koch Brothers’ Americans for Prosperity supports the Senate bill and is undecided on the House bill. House leaders have been reserved in their comments, so it’s still hard “hard to say” what will become law, says Russell.

The House is not showing any interest in passing the Senate’s “fetal heartbeat” bill. The Iowa Supreme Court is still looking at the constitutionality of last year’s 20-week ban on abortions and the Senate bill would repeal it. “The House is happy with their 20-week ban on abortions,” Russell says. “They’re not showing any interest” in the Senate bill.

Farm Bureau wants its own health coverage deal and it could pass the Senate. While we were busy reporting on big controversial issues last week, the Farm Bureau is turning heads on a bill. The Farm Bureau is pushing a bill that would provide health coverage for farmers and others that would draw healthy people away from the current individual marketplace.  “It’s specifically not called insurance,” Russell says.

The Majority Leader in the Iowa House has moved districts. Republican Chris Hagenow is leaving his Des Moines suburban residence in Windsor Heights and moving to a less competitive district for his party. He had two competitive elections in 2014 and 2016 and had to spend quite a bit of money in 2016. His Democratic challenger made clear she’s running again and “Hillary Clinton did well in his district,” Russell notes. Hagenow says he’s just moving closer to where his kids go to private school. He’ll have to live in the new district 60  days before the election.

Tags: 
news
2018 Legislative Session

Related Content

Under the Golden Dome: Tax Breaks, Backfills, & Prescription Monitoring 3/2/2018

By Mar 2, 2018
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jerry Foxhoven as the director of the Department of Human Resources in June.  All of the governor's appointments must be confirmed by the Senate.  These appointments first must pass a Senate committee, and when Foxhoven's appointment came up for a vote all Democrats voted against.  It passed the committee, but to be confirmed Foxhoven must be voted by two-thirds of the full Senate body.  They'll probably vote sometime in April. 

Eggs, Milk, Semen ... The Grocery List Of Hog Genetics

By Mar 2, 2018
Amy Mayer / IPR

When a man places 40 dozen eggs on the conveyor in the check-out line at the grocery store, it begs the question: What’s he going to do with all of them?

This happened to Kim Becker in Ames, Iowa. The man’s answer left her so gobsmacked, she posted it on Facebook:

Swine Genetics International (SGI) is about 20 minutes from that store.

“That could have been me or it could have been a number of people here,” SGI Chief of Operations Michael Doran says about the supermarket run.

Iowa Senate Approves “Bold” Tax Cuts

By Mar 1, 2018
Joyce Russell/IPR

Republicans in the Iowa Senate Wednesday night approved the largest tax cut package in Iowa history, approving a bill to reduce corporate and individual income taxes by as much as 30 percent. 

"Today is a monumental day for Iowa families and Iowa workers," said the bill’s sponsor Sen. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull). “Today, we are taking a bold step in making Iowa’s economy more competitive."

Iowa’s top corporate tax rate of 12 percent, currently the highest in the country, would be reduced to 7 percent under the bill.