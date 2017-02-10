Rastetter to Leave the Iowa Board of Regents at the End of His Term

Iowa Board of Regents President Bruce Rastetter says he will not seek reappointment when his term expires at the end of April. Rastetter has been on the board that governs the state’s public universities since 2011. He was elected president in 2013. In an interview on Iowa Public TV’s Iowa Press two weeks ago, Rastetter called his time on the board a “unique and challenging experience.”

“I think we’ve made a significant impact, reestablishing a relationship with the legislature in a very open and transparent way,” he said. “We’ve had funding increases of 80-million dollars over the last six years. We’re hired three new presidents and we’ve got dramatic growth, both in the universities [and] University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.”

In a statement today, Rastetter says his departure will allow him to return to his agribusiness interests in the Midwest and in South America. Rastetter founded the Summit Agricultural Group in 1990 and serves today as its CEO.