Politics Day: The Fight for the Supreme Court

Hear the full conversation - River to River

Over the next few months, the Supreme Court battle between conservative and liberal interest groups over nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars and leave a lasting impact on the nation's political landscape.

On this politics day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Steffen Schmidt, Professor of Political Science at Iowa State University, and Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor of Political Science at Grinnell College, for their analysis of this contentious fight for the Supreme Court.

Later in the hour, they share their thoughts on this week’s NATO Summit, Trump’s first official visit to the United Kingdom, and his meeting next week with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.