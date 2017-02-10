Podcast: Under The Golden Dome Week 5 (2/10/2017)

By 28 minutes ago
  • Iowa's Capitol
    Iowa's Capitol
    John Pemble / IPR

On this show, representative Monica Kurth from Davenport took her oath of office on Monday.  She won a special election on January 31st.  Now the Iowa House is full and her first day was a long one.  The House debated a K-12 education spending bill, as well as a new rule banning the use of visual aids, during a debate without approval from the Speaker of the House.


The education spending bill gives public schools an increase of 1.1%.  Democrats introduced an amendment asking for 4%.  After it was defeated, they tried to get the governor’s recommended 2% through without success.  The bill passed both the Senate and House and was signed into law by the governor on Wednesday.

A bill is being introduced to address head injuries among student athletes involved in collision sports like football or hockey.  A similar bill was introduced last session that would require a physical trainer to be on site at every varsity game.  It didn’t pass, so this year's bill would make more health professionals eligible to provide assistance and evaluation at games.  A discussion about this bill from the Capitol’s Law Library was hosted by Joyce Russell and Ben Kieffer.

Changes to Iowa’s collective bargaining law were discussed during public hearings this week.  Often it became heated.  Next week the Senate and House are expected to take up a bill, and we preview what to expect.

Tags: 
news
Under the Golden Dome
Iowa Politics

Related Content

Podcast: Under The Golden Dome, Week 4 (2/3/2017)

By Feb 3, 2017
John Pemble / IPR

Three-and-a-half weeks ago, Governor Terry Branstad presented two major proclamations during his Condition of the State speech. One, budget reductions for this fiscal year, which the House and Senate just delivered.

Second, redirecting family planning money that would not include funding organizations that perform abortions.  Last Thursday, the Senate passed a bill accomplishing this goal.  But it was a heated debate, often involving Senate Rule Nine.

Podcast: Under The Golden Dome Week 3 (1/27/2017)

By Jan 27, 2017
John Pemble / IPR

With 29 Republicans and 20 Democrats in the Senate, the majority party is winning everything put to a vote, including the most anticipated legislation of this session, Senate File 130. It’s the budget bill cutting $113,332 million from the current fiscal year ending June 30th. On this show, we’ll hear some of the debate. The bill moves to the House next week where it is expected to pass and be signed into law by Governor Branstad.

Podcast: Under The Golden Dome Week 1

By Jan 13, 2017
John Pemble / IPR

This new podcast from Iowa Public Radio highlights the activity at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

Our first week begins with the opening of the 87th General Assembly, where Republicans control the Senate, House, and the governor’s office.  In the first half hour of the session, outgoing Senate President, Democrat Pam Jochum hands Republican Senator Jack Whitver the gavel. Republican priorities this year include changing collective bargaining, implementing voter ID, and defunding Planned Parenthood.  