Podcast: Under The Golden Dome Week 3 (1/27/2017)

By
  • Iowa's Capitol
    Iowa's Capitol
    John Pemble / IPR

With 29 Republicans and 20 Democrats in the Senate, the majority party is winning everything put to a vote, including the most anticipated legislation of this session, Senate File 130. It’s the budget bill cutting $113,332 million from the current fiscal year ending June 30th. On this show, we’ll hear some of the debate. The bill moves to the House next week where it is expected to pass and be signed into law by Governor Branstad.

Senator Mark Chelgren is the author of Senate File 25, a bill proposing changes to the state’s "Stand Your Ground" law. If passed, a person will no longer have an obligation to retreat before using deadly force in self-defense.  Senator Chelgren and Representative Mary Wolfe talk about the bill from the Capitol’s Law Library with River to River hosts Ben Kieffer and Joyce Russell.

We’ll also talk about an effort to make sure student athletes in collision sports get proper treatment in the event of a head injury, an anti-vaccine bill, and a change to the Senate’s long standing point of personal privilege.  

