Planned Parenthood Warns That Defunding Will Create Healthcare Vacuum

By 55 minutes ago
  • Planned Parenthood clinic in Des Moines
    Planned Parenthood clinic in Des Moines
    Sarah Boden/IPR

The Republican-controlled Iowa statehouse aims to limit abortion access by cutting off public funding to Iowa’s 12 Planned Parenthood clinics, which serve a reported 26,000 patients.

Lawmakers say they’ll fund sexual and reproductive healthcare services provided by organizations other than Planned Parenthood of the Heartland. But the healthcare organization said in a conference call this morning this will create a vacuum for critical services.

"Planned Parenthood is the leading expert in sexual and reproductive healthcare," says Rachel Lopez, public relations manager for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland. "Contraceptives and reproductive and sexual health are different from a lot of other healthcare needs in that they are frequently more emergent...meaning they require more immediate care."

Lopez adds that only two percent of services provided by Iowa Planned Parenthoods are abortion-related, and that any public funding it receives goes to directly to non-abortion, reproductive healthcare services. None of the tax dollars can go to paying for clinic overhead or medical equipment.

Another abortion-related statehouse bill Planed Parenthood opposes would allow a woman to sue her doctor for emotional distress caused by an abortion. The legislation also states that a woman would be able to seek damages, even if she signed a consent form prior to her abortion.

"It's a vehicle to line the pockets of lawyers," says Lopez. "It would set a dangerous precedent that could have lasting and resounding repercussions throughout the medical community, reaching far beyond its extremists and misguided intentions."

A 2008 task force from the American Psychological Association conducted a review of research on the mental health effects of abortion. It found no indication that the risk to women who have first-trimester abortions is greater than the risk to women who carry unplanned pregnancies to term. 

Tags: 
abortion
Healthcare
Mental Health
news

Related Content

Branstad "Disappointed" in Abortion Ruling

By Jun 27, 2016
Joyce Russell/IPR

Governor Branstad is unhappy with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a Texas abortion law.    

The case dealt with the same issues the Iowa Supreme Court considered when it upheld Iowa’s telemed abortion program.   

The Texas law required abortion clinics to be near hospitals, so doctors performing abortions can admit patients if there are complications.

It also required abortion clinics to meet certain building, equipment and staffing regulations.

Branstad says states should be able to protect the wellbeing of their citizens.

Branstad: Don't Fund Abortion Providers

By Apr 19, 2016
Photo by John Pemble

A controversial measure to defund Planned Parenthood because the organization performs abortions is again under consideration at the statehouse, with the blessing of Governor Branstad. 

Republicans have added the measure to a human services budget bill, setting up a showdown with Democratic critics.   

The governor won’t comment on the specific legislation, but at his weekly news conference he made his views clear.

Beyond Iowa Nice: Finding Common Ground in the Debate Over Abortion

By & Jul 7, 2016
Charlotte Cooper / Flickr

Iowans have a reputation for being non-confrontational; the phrase 'Iowa Nice' is embedded in our vocabulary, right behind 'Iowa Stubborn.' In Beyond Iowa Nice, Iowa Public Radio is inviting Iowans to share their perspectives on some of the most controversial and divisive topics in the state today in an attempt to foster empathy and find common ground. 

Maine Follows Iowa's Lead On Telemed Abortion

By Feb 29, 2016
Iowa Public Radio / Sarah Boden

Iowa no longer has the only statewide telemedicine abortion network in the country. Today, Maine Family Planning has started providing the service at 16 of its clinics. 

"It was helpful for us to be able to look at another very rural state, not necessary a completely blue state, another state we could relate to and say this can be done," says Maine Family Planning's Jennifer Thibodeau. "It was just inspiring to see another state that we really felt similar to, be able to expand access at a time when other states are really struggling to keep doors open."