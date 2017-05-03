Planned Parenthood Launches Legal Attack Against New Law That Restricts Abortion Access In Iowa

By 1 minute ago
  • SARAH BODEN/IPR FILE

Tomorrow afternoon, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the ACLU of Iowa are asking a judge for an emergency injunction to stop a law that requires women wait 72-hour before receiving an abortion. The law is slated to go into effect Friday morning, unless the Polk County District Court intervenes.

The plaintiffs argue the law violates women's equal protection rights by trying to stop them from having abortions. They also argue the law is unconstitutional, as it singles out the procedure by objecting it onerous restrictions. 

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland President Suzanna di Baca says this is a medically unnecessary requirement that interrupts the lives of patients.

“[It] could create the need for additional travel, there’s expense,” she says. “Who knows what’s happening in their lives in terms of childcare? Lost wages, etc.”

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 pm at the district courthouse in Des Moines.

