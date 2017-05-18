Planned Parenthood Closing Four Iowa Clinics

Iowa’s Planned Parenthood affiliate is closing four clinics, it says this move is the result of a new state law that prevents organizations that provide abortions from receiving family planning money from Medicaid.

The Burlington, Keokuk and Sioux City clinics will close on June 30. The Quad Cities facility in Bettendorf will remain open until the building is sold, though only telemed abortion services will be provided. All other types of appointments will cease at the end of June.

Planned Parenthood says 14,676 patients will be effected. That’s based on the number of people who sought out healthcare from these four clinics in the past three years.

Planned Parenthood says nearly half of its patients are below the federal poverty level.

As a result of these closings, patients who had a clinic in their town will now have to drive over an hour to one of the eight remaining clinics if they want to continue receiving care from Planned Parenthood.

