Pianist Portrait: Robert Edward Thies

In 1995, pianist Robert Thies received worldwide recognition when he won the Gold Medal at the Second International Prokofiev Competition in St. Petersburg, Russia. No American pianist since Van Cliburn, who won the International Tchaikovsky Competition in 1958 in Moscow, had accomplished such an impressive feat.

Winning the gold medal launched Thies’s career, which includes performing as a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician, as well as teaching master classes, coaching chamber music, being a lecturer and serving as an adjudicator around the globe. He has also worked and recorded with top studio musicians and worked with many film composers.

Recently Robert Thies performed the Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 83 by Brahms with the Des Moines Symphony. Hear Thies’s musical insight into the 2nd Concerto along with his brilliant performance on Monday, October 9th at 7 p.m. on Iowa Public Radio’s Symphonies of Iowa on IPR’s classical stream.