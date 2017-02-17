PI Presents: Black History Month Broadcast Sneak Peek

Performance Iowa presents UNI musicians and artists performing from IPR’s Studio One in honor of Black History Month! Black History Month is an annual observance in remembrance of important people and events in the history of people of color. It was first proposed by the leaders of the Black United Students at Kent State University in February 1969, and first celebrated at Kent State one year later, in February 1970. In 1976 as part of the United States Bicentennial, Black History Month was officially recognized by the U.S. government.

You’ll hear:

· Graduate flute performance student Azeem Ward presenting a jazz piece with student guitarist Tanner O’Connor, as well as a beatbox flute piece of his own composition

· UNI freshman Shannon Jones performing on vocals and guitar

· UNI’s Student Recruitment & Retention Coordinator and concert artist, Celeste Bembry, singing vocal works with Dorothy Rainey on piano

· Micayla Dawson, UNI senior trumpeter, performing a reading of Langston Hughes’ “Dreams”

· UNI alumna Andrea Alert presenting Adolphus Hailstork’s Sanctum for solo viola

· Markus Jackson, UNI student, singing gospel and R&B songs and playing the piano

· Sophomore Athena Walton singing William Grant Still’s “Grief” with Rachel Storlie on piano

· And Kalim Manigault, Abe Miller, and Clayton Ryan performing jazz pieces on guitar, tenor sax, and stand-up bass

Tune in on Saturday, February 25th at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to hear this Performance Iowa broadcast, and see below for a sneak peek mini podcast featuring Azeem Ward and Tanner O’Connor performing Charlie Parker’s Blues for Alice!