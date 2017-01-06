Outgoing Gronstal on Future of Iowa Democratic Party

IPR's Clay Masters speaks with outgoing Senator Mike Gronstal who spent 20 years as the Senate Democrats’ floor leader.

The long-time leader of Democrats in the Iowa Senate was voted out of office after 34 years in the legislature. Mike Gronstal, of Council Bluffs, was one of six Democrats ousted in November. Now, Republicans have a majority in the Iowa Senate. It gives the GOP control of both chambers and the governor’s office.

“If you test the issues that Democrats stand for – things like standing up for the middle-class, working for a good public schools system...and access to higher education,” Gronstal says. “I think (Democrats) do well with the citizens.”

Gronstal has announced his bid for chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party. He says the election post-mortem is not complete and Democrats need to do a better job of communicating their message.