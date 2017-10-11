Opera in October Continues with DMMO's "A Little Night Music"

“A summer night smiles three times," Madame Armfeldt tells her granddaughter. "On the young, the fools, and the old.” Sondheim’s tour de force musical comedy whisks us away for a weekend in the country where old flames rekindle and new love affairs ignite. The signature song "Send in the Clowns" along with elegant waltzes drive this bittersweet creation. Sondheim’s masterpiece won six Tony awards including best musical, script, and score. This production will feature the return of soprano Kelly Kaduce as Desiree Armfeldt, baritone Troy Cook takes on the role of Fredrik Egerman, and audience favorite, Joyce Castle, sings as Madame Armfeldt. Eric Melear conducts, while Matthew Ozawa serves as guest Stage Director.

Iowa Public Radio’s 2017 Opera in October series continues with another brilliant performance by the Des Moines Metro Opera. We’ll broadcast Sondheim’s A Little Night Music on Saturday, October 14th at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 15th at 3:00 p.m.