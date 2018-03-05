Omnibus Energy Bill Could Mean Major Changes in Iowa

Hear the full conversation.

A bill being discussed at the statehouse, Senate File 2311, could mean major changes in Iowa when it comes to energy. Opponents say it would end Iowa’s energy efficiency programs, the ones that provide rebates to customers for buying energy efficient appliances and doing things like energy audits and installing new insulation.

Proponents say it would give consumers the ability to opt-in to energy efficiency programs rather than mandating they do so. During this River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Democratic State Senator Matt McCoy, Julie Van De Hoef who is manager of public affairs for Alliant Energy, and Josh Mandelbaum, staff attorney at the Environmental Law and Policy Center. IPR Statehouse Correspondent Joyce Russell also joins the show.