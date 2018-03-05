Related Program: 
River to River

Omnibus Energy Bill Could Mean Major Changes in Iowa

By & 1 hour ago
  • Alan Levine/Flickr

A bill being discussed at the statehouse, Senate File 2311, could mean major changes in Iowa when it comes to energy. Opponents say it would end Iowa’s energy efficiency programs, the ones that provide rebates to customers for buying energy efficient appliances and doing things like energy audits and installing new insulation.

Proponents say it would give consumers the ability to opt-in to energy efficiency programs rather than mandating they do so. During this River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Democratic State Senator Matt McCoy, Julie Van De Hoef who is manager of public affairs for Alliant Energy, and Josh Mandelbaum, staff attorney at the Environmental Law and Policy Center. IPR Statehouse Correspondent Joyce Russell also joins the show.  

Tags: 
River to River
Statehouse
Iowa Politics
Energy

Related Content

Iowa's Stake in NAFTA Renegotiations

By & Mar 2, 2018
Consulate General of Canada in Minneapolis

The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are heading into the seventh round of renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. President Donald Trump has called it “the worst trade deal in history” and has at times called for ending the program.

During this River to River conversation, host Ben Kieffer talks with Paul Connors, Canada’s Consul General, about Iowa’s trading relationship with Canada. According to Connors, 100,000 jobs in Iowa depend on a positive trade relationship with our neighbors to the north. 

Mental Health Systems in Iowa

By & Feb 28, 2018
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode
Hey Paul Studios

In the aftermath of mass shootings, we often hear about the importance of mental health diagnoses and treatment.

On this edition of River to River, we explore the services being provided in Iowa and as well as the mental health needs of the state in the near future.

A recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows nearly three-quarters of Iowans believe the state’s mental-health system is in crisis or is a big problem.  

News Buzz: Students Protest

By , & Feb 23, 2018
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/
Carol Browne

The mass shooting earlier this month at a Florida high school has inspired a youth-led protest movement across the country, including in Iowa, with students demanding changes to gun control legislation.

On this River to River, Ben Kieffer is joined by Ryan Westhoff, a sophomore at Cedar Falls High School. Westhoff participated in a protest outside Congressman Rod Blum’s office in Cedar Falls on Friday.