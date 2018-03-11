Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
All Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One

This Old Dog: Mac DeMarco On Growing Up And Getting Personal

By 55 minutes ago
  • Mac DeMarco talks with NPR about how his relationship with his father influenced the music on his last album, <em>This Old Dog</em>.
    Mac DeMarco talks with NPR about how his relationship with his father influenced the music on his last album, This Old Dog.
    Liam James Doyle / NPR
Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.