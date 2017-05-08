Night Owl? It's In Your Genes.

Hear the full conversation

Deep sleep is something that is more and more important as we age. New research shows that it's an important part of keeping a healthy memory, and that listening to pink noise might help in that process.

During this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Dr. Eric Dyken, a neurologist and director of the University of Iowa's Sleep Disorder Center.

In addition to talking about pink noise, Dr. Dyken also talks about new research showing there is actually a gene that could determine whether you're an early riser or a night owl.

"This gene, it suppresses the biological clock. Generally we’re 24-hour animals. But, the more active this is, the later you stay up," he says. "There are people who can adjust to the shift work. But, people who are night owls tend to be able to work night shifts much better than morning larks, but sometimes you can use bright light therapy to change that."