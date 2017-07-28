News Buzz: Iowa Reporter Highlights Iowa Connection to Texas Smuggling Case

Listen to the entire show - River to River

On this news buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Associated Press reporter Ryan Foley about about the small, family-owned Iowa trucking company linked to the immigrant smuggling deaths in Texas.

Also included on today's show: Allen Bonini of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Rich Leopold of the Polk County Conservation Board discuss changes to Iowa’s volunteer water quality monitoring program at the beginning of this month; transgender Des Moines resident and serviceman Jack Schuler reacts to the president's tweet that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military in any capacity; Iowa Public Radio's Joyce Russell talks about a number of stories she is covering this week; and Kyle Munson of the Des Moines Register shares highlights from RAGBRAI 2017.